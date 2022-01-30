iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 1.29% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,366,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 129,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Get iShares MSCI Ireland ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EIRL opened at $54.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $62.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Ireland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.