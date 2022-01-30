iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Down 63.7% in January

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 63.7% from the December 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of ENZL traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,919. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.77. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $69.31.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.888 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.
