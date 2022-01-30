iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Down 63.7% in January

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 63.7% from the December 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of ENZL traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,919. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.77. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $69.31.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.888 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 127,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

