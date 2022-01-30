iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 116.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 74,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 252.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000.

Shares of IGV stock opened at $342.03 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.94.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

