iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.4% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $40,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $271.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.57 and a 200-day moving average of $289.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

