iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Jump Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,970 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $32,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $195.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.39 and a 200 day moving average of $221.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $188.09 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

