iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is FineMark National Bank & Trust’s 7th Largest Position

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $443.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $464.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $369.65 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.