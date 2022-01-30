Isiklar Coin Market Cap Hits $2.49 Million (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $559,343.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

ISIKC is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Isiklar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Isiklar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

