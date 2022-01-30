ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $412.50.

ITMPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 410 ($5.53) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.72) to GBX 300 ($4.05) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

ITMPF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.26. 6,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,703. ITM Power has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

