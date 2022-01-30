J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of JSAIY opened at $16.10 on Friday. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.5824 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.37.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

