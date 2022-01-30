Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Janus International Group has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $187.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Janus International Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $852,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $130,178,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

