JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JATT Acquisition stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of JATT Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JATT remained flat at $$9.82 on Friday. 9,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,280. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86. JATT Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

JATT Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JATT Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

