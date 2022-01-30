JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JD. UBS Group raised their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.27.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.85. The company has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. grew its position in JD.com by 10.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,527 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in JD.com by 7.0% during the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,182,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,020 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in JD.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 140.1% during the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

