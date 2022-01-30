Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn ($4.23) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.87). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

STNG has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.72.

STNG stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $793.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.82. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after acquiring an additional 66,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,418,000 after acquiring an additional 102,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 247,474 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 324,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 494,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.21%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.