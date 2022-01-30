Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Seaways in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the transportation company will earn ($2.28) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.24). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $725.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.24. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $84.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 92.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 3,906.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently -3.55%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

