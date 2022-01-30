Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 4,650” Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.41) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($62.06) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($62.06) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($45.87) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($60.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,208.33 ($56.78).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,786.50 ($51.09) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,905.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,976.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.00. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,450 ($46.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,388 ($59.20).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

