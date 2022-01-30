JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Holdings Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,346 shares of company stock worth $3,531,551 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.46.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.