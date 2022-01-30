Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

JCTCF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. 3,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $25.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.