JMP Securities Boosts Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target to $100.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of SF stock opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average is $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.43. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $78.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 119.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

