John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.57%.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

