Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,412 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 596,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 1.6% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $115,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $195.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.03. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,896,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

