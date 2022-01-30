Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 17,656 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.19% of PACCAR worth $50,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 5.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $93.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.03.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.