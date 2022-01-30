Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 71,088 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,188,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,088 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $62,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,698,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.19.

NYSE KO opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $61.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

