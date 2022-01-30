Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 47.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169,096 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $38,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 240,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.15.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $199.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $164.24 and a one year high of $248.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.60.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

