Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $911,021,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $171.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

