Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

JNJ stock opened at $171.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

