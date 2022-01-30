Jonathan Pruzan Sells 18,414 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $101.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.03. The stock has a market cap of $182.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after buying an additional 8,786,406 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,125 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,785 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,744 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $339,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.