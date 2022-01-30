Jonathan Pruzan Sells 18,414 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $101.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.03. The stock has a market cap of $182.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after buying an additional 8,786,406 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,125 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,785 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,744 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $339,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.
Morgan Stanley Company Profile
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.