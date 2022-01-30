Joseph Gebbia Sells 31,049 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 121,411 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $19,885,907.69.

On Monday, November 29th, Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $142.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion and a PE ratio of -11.82.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Mizuho upped their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,599,368,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $862,284,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

