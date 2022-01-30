JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $64.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.31.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.73 on Thursday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Intel by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

