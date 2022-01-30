JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $50.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.25.

NYSE:GLW opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,347,000 after acquiring an additional 252,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corning by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $329,566,000 after acquiring an additional 90,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,111,000 after acquiring an additional 172,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,906,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

