Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to announce $52.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.40 million. Jumia Technologies posted sales of $49.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $168.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $167.30 million to $169.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $196.37 million, with estimates ranging from $192.40 million to $200.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jumia Technologies.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

