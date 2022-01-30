Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 32,647 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,181,000 after buying an additional 149,338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 304.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 64,299 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEI opened at $126.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.66. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $126.46 and a 1 year high of $132.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.