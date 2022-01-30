Jump Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 480.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY opened at $245.10 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.38. The company has a market capitalization of $234.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.65.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 403,570 shares of company stock worth $109,157,322 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

