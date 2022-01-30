Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 465.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,707 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $47.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

