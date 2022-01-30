Jump Financial LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 2,798.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,253 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 81.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $62,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $69,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 88.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

