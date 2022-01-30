Jump Financial LLC Sells 42,557 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 291,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 42,557 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 139.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,251,000 after buying an additional 3,252,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

CRK stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

