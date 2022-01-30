Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the December 31st total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 910,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the second quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 94.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the second quarter worth $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 58.5% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares during the period.

Jupiter Wellness stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 303,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,558. Jupiter Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

