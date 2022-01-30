KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.88. 29,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,172. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average is $43.38. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $2.0145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 4.12%. KBC Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

KBCSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price target on KBC Group from €79.00 ($89.77) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KBC Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KBC Group from €81.00 ($92.05) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on KBC Group from €60.00 ($68.18) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective (down from €85.00 ($96.59)) on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.74.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

