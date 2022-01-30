Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Insider Buys £24,900 in Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) insider Marion Sears bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,490 ($33.59) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($33,594.17).

Shares of KWS stock opened at GBX 2,432 ($32.81) on Friday. Keywords Studios plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,292 ($30.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,366 ($45.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,695.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,839.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,420 ($46.14) to GBX 3,300 ($44.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($43.85) to GBX 3,450 ($46.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,197.20 ($43.14).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

