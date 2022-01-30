King DAG Hits One Day Volume of $10,452.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. King DAG has a total market cap of $22.47 million and $10,452.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, King DAG has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042624 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00109054 BTC.

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

