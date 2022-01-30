Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51. Kirby has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average of $56.81.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $257,844.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,717 shares of company stock worth $387,715 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kirby by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 163,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kirby by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,978,000 after purchasing an additional 58,010 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Kirby by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 458,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kirby by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kirby by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

