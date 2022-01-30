KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Issues Earnings Results

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. KLA updated its Q3 guidance to $4.35-5.25 EPS.

KLAC stock traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.65. 2,111,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $410.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

