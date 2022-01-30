Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

KRNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.00.

Shares of KRNT opened at $95.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 222.16 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.91. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 11.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,495,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,114,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.