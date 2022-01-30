KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSRYY opened at $17.70 on Friday. KOSÉ has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56.

About KOSÉ

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

