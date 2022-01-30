KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KSRYY opened at $17.70 on Friday. KOSÉ has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56.
About KOSÉ
Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.