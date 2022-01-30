Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Financial Comparison

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00 Kosmos Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00

PDC Energy currently has a consensus target price of $66.60, indicating a potential upside of 12.20%. Kosmos Energy has a consensus target price of $4.86, indicating a potential upside of 12.72%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than PDC Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PDC Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

PDC Energy has a beta of 3.17, indicating that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.46, indicating that its stock price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PDC Energy and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy 3.33% 25.49% 12.29% Kosmos Energy -14.95% -38.98% -3.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PDC Energy and Kosmos Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $1.34 billion 4.32 -$724.32 million $0.41 144.78 Kosmos Energy $896.20 million 2.17 -$411.59 million ($0.41) -10.51

Kosmos Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDC Energy. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PDC Energy beats Kosmos Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded by Brian F. Maxted on April 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

