Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shares Gap Down to $45.40

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.40, but opened at $43.75. Kroger shares last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 54,143 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on KR. Guggenheim upped their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Kroger announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

