Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to post ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the highest is ($0.70). Krystal Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06.

KRYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 204,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,508. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 127.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 6.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,199,000 after acquiring an additional 51,718 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

