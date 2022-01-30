Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.94. Lakeland Financial posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKFN opened at $79.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $85.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

