Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 5,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its position in Lam Research by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 138,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,009,000 after buying an additional 87,642 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 126,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,999,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $561.14 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $481.05 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $674.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

