Lauren Cortney Templeton Sells 1,935 Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Lauren Cortney Templeton sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$630.00, for a total value of C$1,219,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,611,530.

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$609.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46. The stock has a market cap of C$16.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.13. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of C$452.26 and a 52 week high of C$649.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$601.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$559.10.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$20.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$10.69 by C$10.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 53.3699993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $12.781 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

FFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. CIBC set a C$825.00 target price on Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$743.57.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

