Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Legrand in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legrand presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LGRVF opened at $101.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.87. Legrand has a 1 year low of $87.88 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.04). Legrand had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

